Victoria E. Ramirez Perez passed away on November 3, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. There will be a visitation Thursday, November 11 from 6-8 pm at McGilley Midtown Chapel. Kansas City. MO. Burial will be Friday, November 12 in Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute.
Victoria was born on March 23, 1944 in Humboldt, to Santos and Patricia Ramirez. Victoria worked for CertainTeed Fiberglass Company and retired from ATK Ammunition Plant. Not only was she a hard worker she contributed to countless organizations — to name a few Saint Jude, Salvation Army and the Diabetes Association. Her giving didn’t stop with just organizations, there were countless times that she gave to anyone in need. Victoria was known for her nicknames she gave to her many nieces and nephews and was not afraid to knock their heads off when needed. She was also their biggest fan, supporting them in everything they did and representing them anyway she could.
Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Santos and Patricia Ramirez; brothers Benny Mendez, Jesse, Pete, Frank, Daniel and Lupe Ramirez; sisters, Frances Gonzales, Hazel Borjas, Lupe Tinoco; and her German Shepherd fur babies. She is survived by Yolanda (Yo-Yo), Jose (Rock) of the home, Daniel (Hardy) Ramirez; Goddaughter Cristina (Muñeca) Henry (Wichita); brothers John (Gloria) Ramirez, Sam (Alicia) Ramirez and sister-in-law Frances Ramirez.
She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
The Ramirez family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Commented