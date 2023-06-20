Bobby Dean Clements, 77, of Chanute passed away at home on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Bobby was born on April 29, 1946, in Humboldt, the son of Raymond Dewey and Ida Angeline (Frye) Clements.
Bobby grew up in Humboldt and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1964. After high school, Bobby enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Bobby served his country honorably during the Vietnam War, where he was wounded twice and was awarded two Purple Hearts.
After his time in the service, Bobby returned home and attended Allen County Community College. In 1971, Bobby began working at Monarch Cement Company, where he was a heavy equipment operator until his retirement in 2008. Bobby was also a volunteer fireman on the Humboldt Volunteer Fire Department from 1970-1985. On July 14, 1999, Bobby married Raye Ruth Jones in a ceremony at their home. Raye survives at the home.
In his free time, Bobby loved to hunt, go camping, fish, bowl, play golf and shoot skeet. Bobby enjoyed spending time at the VFW, where he served as commander in 2016, going to the local bar in Humboldt, playing pitch with his friends and tending to his flower garden. Bobby was also a master carpenter that loved to work on projects.
Bobby was a lifetime member of the VFW and was also a member of the American Legion Post 170 and the local ELKS Club chapter 806.
Bobby will always be remembered as a man that loved his family and would spend as much time with his children and grandchildren as possible. Bobby will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Bobby is survived by his wife Raye Clements of Chanute; five children, Cari Cavender and her husband, Chris, of Yates Center, Michelle Wessling and her husband, Landon, of Thayer, John Clements and his wife, Becky, of Chanute, Jay Clements and his wife, Stacie, of Bolivar, Mo., and Susan Shaw and her life partner, Josh Lockwood, of Junction City; his sister, Betty Sue Whitaker of Humboldt; sixteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, with another on the way.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ida; siblings, Betty Mae, Charles Ray, Dewey Lee, John Wayne, William Ralph, Jerry Milton, Joanne, Mary Helen, Raymond Cecil, Rex Russell and Roy Howard; wife Glenda Clements; and his son, Chris Clements.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Countryside Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Countryside Funeral Home with burial to immediately follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt. Memorials have been suggested to Charlie 22 Outdoors or Folds of Honor and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS, 66720.
