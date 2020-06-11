Carla Mae Olson, 87, of Chanute, KS passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita. The daughter of Lew W. and Gladys (Brooks) Snowden, she was born on March 19, 1933 on a farm near Caldwell, KS.
On December 26, 1952 Carla married Gerald D. Olson at High Prairie Methodist Church. He died November 6, 1990. As a child she moved with her family to a farm West of Urbana, KS where she grew up. She graduated from high school in 1951.
Carla was co-owner with her husband of Olson Heating & Air Conditioning from 1971 to 1991 and prior to that with Olson Snowden Construction Co, and from 1952 to 1961 she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling, water skiing, playing the accordion, baking wedding cakes and doing receptions.
Carla is survived by:
2 Sons: Brian D. Olson, Bruce A. Olson; 6 Grandchildren: Tannah (Ryan) Jones, Tray (Holly) Olson, Morgan, Brenna, Regan and Ryan Olson; 6 Great-Grandchildren: Beckett, Annastin, Bowen, Sebastain, Bristolyn and Haisley.
Carla was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald, and brother Mervin Snowden.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to either Harry Hynes Hospice or the Fresenius Kidney Care Center in Chanute and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
