On December 24, 2021 – Christmas Eve – Shawn Brendon Russell peacefully passed away at the age of 60. Born to Danna Marie Barton Russell and Dr. Robert Julian Russell Jr. on July 3, 1961, in Kansas City, MO. The youngest of four children with a wild and playful spirit, he was loved fiercely by his family and friends.
Shawn moved from Kansas City, MO to Overland Park, KS when his parents built the Nall House in Round Hill, and he was a proud member of the “Round Hill Mafia” with a group of his friends who lived in the neighborhood. He graduated in 1979 from Shawnee Mission East High School and attended Johnson County Community College Art and Culinary Arts classes before deciding to buckle down and go to college at UMKC where he earned degrees in both Marketing and Business from the Henry W. Bloch School of Management in Kansas City, MO.
After a short stint selling newspaper advertising at the Thrifty Nickle, he joined the Advertising Division at The Kansas City Star. During his 17-year career, he worked with businesses throughout the KC area and was promoted through the ranks to become a Major Account Executive. He closed his biggest deal when he married Karen Lind Russell on December 28, 2001 – a beautiful, snowy evening surrounded by family and friends.
This 20-year union produced his most prized achievement, his daughters, Isabella Claire and Margaret Anne. His greatest love was being a Dad – he was the most amazing, loving, proud father his girls could ever have. Shawn enjoyed participating in Adventure Guides where he and his girls camped and spent countless hours designing & competing in their Pinewood Derby competitions. He inspired his girls with his love of music, cooking & baking, and finally got his “boy” when Gibson joined the family.
Shawn’s entrepreneurial spirit created his business, Red Star Marketing in 2006, of which he and Karen have partnered for the past 15 years. He also formed SEO Kudo and was very proud to be a Duct Tape Marketing Consultant. Over the years, Shawn enjoyed spending time at The Lake with his family, playing on football & softball media leagues, entertaining on his harmonica for several local bands, golfing, attending all 29 annual canoe trips with the guys in Arkansas and Guy’s Weekends at Maassen’s where he served as their Head Chef.
Shawn was passionate about helping the “under dog”, taking time to listen and engage in conversation, and was a warrior for freedom, truth, fairness, and the American Way. Raise a glass to Shawnee, he will be missed by all.
Shawn was proceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Isabella (17) and Meggie (15); and siblings, Robert J. Russell III; Rusty Russell Watson (Joe); Tamera Russell Kimes (Chuck); nephews Doby (Katie) and Robert (Brigitte – fiancé of Germany) Watson; Kevin Kimes; niece, Jaclyn Kimes Hersch (Mark); and loving dog, Gibson.
In lieu of flowers, Shawn’s family has requested a memorial towards the education fund for his daughters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM on Thursday, December 30 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens located at 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210 proceeded by a visitation at Noon. Livestreaming and recording is available by registering on his obituary page at www.JohnsonCountyChapel.com
