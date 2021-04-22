Carol J. Thompson, 88, of Elsmore, KS passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Diversicare in Chanute after a long battle with dementia. Carol was born on March 9, 1933 in Newton, KS the daughter of Loy and Marguerite M.(Spain) Munday.
Carol married Joe M. Thompson on March 23, 1968 and celebrated 53 years of marriage together this year. Carol and Joe lived east of Humboldt during their life together and Carol worked for many years at the school board office.
Including her husband, Joe, Carol is survived by:
Children: Denise Seiler and husband, Mike of, Chanute, KS, Neal Galloway and wife, Rhonda, of Humboldt, KS; Siblings: Marsha Gray of Buffalo, KS, Alan Munday of Colorado; sister-in-law: Milly Cress of Texas; brother-in-law: Garry Thompson of Elsmore, KS; 6 Grandchildren, 16 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-great-grandchild.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, a son Stephen Galloway. her in-laws, and two nephews and a niece.
Cremation has been requested. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10:30 am at the First Baptist Church in Altoona. The family will receive friends Friday, April 30, 2021 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to the 1st Baptist Church of Altoona and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.