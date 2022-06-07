Timothy “Tim” William Clounch passed from this life to his eternal mansion on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his home in his sleep. He was born on January 1, 1952 in Chanute, KS. to William and Mary (Cheney) Clounch.
Tim graduated from Humboldt High School then attended classes at Allen County Community College until he joined the United States Air Force.
Tim married Karen Krout on February 2, 1973 at Humboldt. After his time in service to his country, they made their home in Humboldt where they were blessed with their two amazing children, Shawn and Brandi. They shared 49 years together. Karen survives at their home.
Tim joined Poplar Grove Baptist Church in Humboldt at an early age where he enjoyed youth and Church activities. He served his church as a Trustee for the last several years.
After Tim’s military service, he worked at Ash Grove Cement Company in Chanute for 39 years until his retirement. He also worked at Humboldt Speedway for close to 30 years.
Tim was an original member of the Las Palomas men’s slow pitch softball team with many of his teammates becoming lifelong friends. He coached Little League baseball and softball for several years. He served his community as a member of the Zoning Board and Board of Appeals for the City of Humboldt.
He was an avid Kansas City Royals and Chiefs fan, as well as a Kansas State Wildcats fan. He also enjoyed golfing. His true love and favorite pastime was being with his grandchildren and supporting their passions for sports, art and dance. He traveled to many ball tournaments, school activities, vacations and day trips around the state with them. His most treasured trip was the family trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Tim is survived by his wife, Karen, of the home; Son Shawn (Michelle) Clounch of Chanute, and daughter Brandi Clounch of Kansas City, Missouri; his beloved grandchildren, Macie, Jaydin and Matthew Clounch of Chanute; his sister Juanita (Rudy) Bell of Leander, Texas, and brother Cheney Clounch of Arvada, Colo.; in-laws Butch (Colleen) Krout, Cedar Vale, Leyona (Shane) Burris, Chanute, Janie (Kevin) Hytry, Stevens Points, Wis., Grant Krout, Humboldt, anad Lee Krout, Humboldt; Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins of which many were brother and sisters to him.
Tim was preceded to Glory by his parents, grandson Jalen Clounch, sister Janet Pulley and brother Richard Clounch.
Visitation will take place Friday, June 10, 2022, at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, from 5 to 7 pm.
Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10 am. at First Baptist Church Good News Center, 118 North Forest Ave. Chanute. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.
A memorial to Poplar Grove Baptist Church will be established in Tim’s name, and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home. Services are under the Guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home.
