Margie M. Wells, 91 of Chanute, KS passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare in Chanute, Kansas. She was born on May 24, 1928 in Burrton, KS the daughter of August and Susie (Becker) Unruh. She graduated from Burrton High School. On August 27, 1952, Margie married Richard Wells in Nickerson, KS.
Margie was a member of the Safari Campers Club and Westview Southern Baptist Church in Chanute.
Margie is survived by Children:
Steve Wells, Debra Kiddoo and husband, Bruce; Granddaughters: Robin Kiddoo and Randee Allen; 6 Grandchildren; 1 Great-Grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Wells, and sister, Janette Taylor.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, in Chanute, KS. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com.
The family suggests memorials to be made to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.