Jamie J. Gates, 44, of rural Erie, passed away at 9:23 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Among her survivors is her husband, Sheldon Gates, of the home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home with Pastor Rocky Swayze officiating. Burial will follow in the Swayze Family Cemetery at rural Erie. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 pm Thursday evening. The casket will remain closed. Memorials are suggest to the Jamie Gates Memorial Scholarship Fund and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 112 N. 26th St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
