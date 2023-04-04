Lovingly Written by the Family -
Willa Mae Williams, 93, passed on April 1, 2023 surrounded by family, ushered into eternal life in love and prayer at 8:19 am. She was born in Neodesha, KS on August 23, 1929 to Fred Leroy and Elsie Eva (Sannes) Harvey. Willa Mae graduated from Neodesha High chool in 1947. Following high school, due to her reputation among students and faculty as a strong and trustworthy student, she was recruited to be an operator for Southwestern Bell. Willa married her high school sweetheart Bill Williams on July 17, 1949 in Neodesha at St. Ignatius Catholic Church when he returned from serving in the United States Marine Corp. She later became a mother and homemaker, which she considered her life’s vocation.
As her family grew and became moe self-sufficient, Willa found fulfillment in her work at Ramsay’s department store in Pittsburg, as well as Newman’s Department Store and the Dud Shop in Joplin, MO. Her classic beauty, quick wit, charming personality, and impeccable style allowed her to create meaningful connections with customers. She was s committed parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, serving in the choir for over 35 years. Willa’s ability to make people feel special and valued was a true gift. It was evident in every aspect of her life, including in her work and as a parish member.
Willa was an avid traveler and journaler who loved exploring new places with her husband. Together, they traveled thousands of miles to support their numerous children and grandchildren in their events and athletic pursuits. Willa had a passion for creative writing, and her family was blessed with handwritten accounts of her many adventures and the joys she found in the ordinary everyday. She also loved feeding her birds and got many hours of enjoyment identifying all her feathered visitors. Willa was also a dedicated fan of the Jayhawks, and nothing could interrupt her when she was watching Dancing with the Stars, perhaps because she spent many years dancing with her sweetheart.
Above all else, Willa was a fierce protector of her family with a strong and quiet grace. She prayed for them daily, her fingers dancing across the rosary beads. Her unwavering faith in Christ and her deep love for her family will always be remembered as her greatest legacy, passed down through the generations she loved into existence. Willa’s beauty was timeless, her sweet voice a tender comfort to her family. Her joyful and easy delight will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew her. Willa’s family lovingly referred to her as a “saint” and “eagle one”.
Willa was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Williams, parents, sister Virginia Neer, brothers Dr. Wayne Harvey and Joe Harvey, and infant sister Mary Harvey. Willa is deeply cherished by the family she leaves behind — brother Wendell Harvey, Overland Park, and her 9 children, Chris and wife, Cathy Williams, of Lawrence, Tony Williams (Alejandra Capistran), Patty and husband, Roger Clark, of Carthage, MO, Dr. Kenneth and wife, Dee Williams, of Chanute, David Williams, Jeff and wife, Trisha Williams, Amy and husband, Tim Bourne, Bill and wife, Lynne Williams, and RJ and wife, Kerri Williams, of Joplin; 32 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the gifts may be given to the Bill and Willa Williams Memorial Scholarship fund at MSSU, Art Feeds, or St. Vincent DePaul Society.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 5, from 5 to 7 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, located at 3035 S. Central City Road Joplin, MO 64804. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s on Thursday, April 6, at 10 am. Willa will be laid to rest in Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date in a private ceremony. Funeral arrangements are under the special care and direction of Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.