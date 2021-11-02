Beverly Beatrice Price, 82, of rural Chanute passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, in Benton, Kansas. Beverly was born on August 8, 1939, in Wilson County, the daughter of Max and Inez (Bell) Travis.
Beverly grew up on the family farm in Wilson County, spending her entire life in the county and graduated from high school. Upon graduation from high school, Beverly began working in the food service industry as a cook, first at a nursing home, followed by the Chanute Public School System, all while raising six children. Beverly enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and spending time with her family. Over the past few years, Beverly greatly enjoyed making blankets for underprivileged children with her daughters.
On Oct. 11, 1957, Beverly married Everett Price in Altoona. They were married for 62 years until his passing on June 5, 2020.
Beverly is survived by:
Three daughters: Sue Alford and husband, Paul, of Savonburg, Linda Koch and husband, Dave, of Benton, Shirley Farmer and husband, Brad, of Viola; One Son: Bud Price and wife, Debi, of Pomona; Two Sisters: Betty Green of Chanute, Barbara Giddens of Cape Girardeau, MO; One Brother: Robert Travis and wife, Helen, of Chanute; Twelve Grandchildren; Numerous Great- and Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Everett, daughter Mary, son Bill, sister Bonnie, and grandson Dusty.
A family service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, and the Learning Institute at Greenbush and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented