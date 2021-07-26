Wanda May Canfield, 90, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at her home in Iola, Kansas, surrounded by her family.
Wanda was born September 19, 1930, to Ralph and Gladys (Washburn) Metzen in Runnymede, Kansas, in Harper County. She married Harold Saubers on May 27, 1947. Their union was blessed with six children. He passed away May 28, 1965. She later married Richard L. Canfield on October 15, 1978. Wanda spent many years as a homemaker before working for Kustom Electronics and Midland Brake, where she worked until retiring in 1995.
Wanda was a very family-oriented woman. Her family meant the world to her. She spent many hours in her yard with her flowers and in her garden. She even won garden of the year two years in a row. She also enjoyed woodworking and made wooden toys for her grandchildren for Christmas. Wanda was very involved in genealogy and tracing back the roots of her family tree. She was always known as “Tiny Grandma” since she stood at 4’10½”. Her grandchildren found it to be a great accomplishment when they were finally taller than grandma! She will be greatly missed by her family.
Wanda is preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Saubers; son, Troy Saubers; parents, Ralph and Gladys Metzen; sisters, Joan Ogle and Virginia Metzen; and brothers, Carl Metzen and Ralph Junior Metzen.
Wanda is survived by her husband of the home, Richard L. Canfield; children, Vicki Wright, Danny Saubers, David Saubers and wife, Denise, Liana Potter and husband, Jim, and Dwayne Saubers and wife, Kim; daughter-in-law, Alice Saubers; stepchildren, Tami Robbins, Russell Canfield, Teri Canfield, Laurin Canfield; grandchildren, Harold Harmon, Justin Harmon, Tina Bollig, LaTisha Wilson, Shawna Saubers-Ristic, Josh Saubers, Alan Potter, Jake Potter, Katie Cooper, Kristin Blandino, Travis Saubers, and Vialet Moss; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
A service to honor the life of Wanda will be held at 11 am on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, Kansas. Family will greet friends from 10 to 11 am just prior to the service. Burial will take place following the service at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Memorials in honor of Wanda are suggested to Wings of Warriors and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 US-54, Iola, Kansas, 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
