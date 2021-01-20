James D. “Jim” Youngberg 1943-2021

James D. “Jim” Youngberg, 77, of Buffalo, Kansas passed away Monday, January 18, 2021.
Jim was born March 9, 1943 to Woodrow L. and Margaret M. Youngberg in Chanute, Kansas.
Jim attended Chanute High School graduating in 1961, he also attended Kansas State University and graduated from Emporia State University. He proudly served in The United States Air Force from 1965–1969.
Jim was united in marriage to Kathy Koch on December 3, 1968.
Jim worked for The City of Chanute for 29 years, retiring as City Clerk in 2002. He enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and puttering in his shop.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, Jim is survived by son Justin (Melissa), grandsons Gavin and Reece, brother Richard, brother-in-law Bill (Janet) Koch, sisters-in-law Deb Clevenger (Kendall), and Sharon Wagoner (Clay), many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Youngberg, father and mother-in-law Lester and Maxine Koch, sister-in-law Shirley Youngberg.
Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside service will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1 pm at Swede Center Cemetery with Pastor Rusty Newman officiating.
Directions to Cemetery: Travel north on Plummer Rd 1 mile past K-39, turn West on 230th Rd (first gravel road on the left) and travel two miles to Brown Rd. Turn north and travel 1 mile to Swede Center Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested for Neighbor2Neighbor Food Bank or Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Military honors will be presented by the Chanute Honor Guard.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 West Main Street, Chanute, Kansas, 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.