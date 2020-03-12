Kathryn Ann (Erickson) Klauman died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of February 28, 2020.
Kathy was born March 1, 1951 to John E and Joan R Erickson in Chanute. Kathy had some medical challenges this past year and had been on kidney dialysis for 10 years but felt blessed to be alive and doing well. Her death was unexpected and a heartbreak for her family and friends.
Kathy raised two boys, Russ and Chad into the finest of men. Colonel Russell W Klauman and wife, Mistie, blessed her with granddaughters Stacy and Katelyn Klauman. They reside in Columbia, South Carolina. Chad A Klauman blessed her with grandchildren Chad Michael, Robert, Leighton and Mandi Klauman. Robert and his wife, Melani, recently blessed her with great-granddaughter Alice. Chad resides in Chanute with his fiancée, Miranda. Kathy’s love and purpose in life were her children and grandchildren.
Kathy was greeted at heaven’s gate by her Savior, Our Lord Jesus Christ, along with her mom and dad, her grandson Chad Michel Klauman and our champion of champions, Grammy Reno. Kathy was reunited at Rainbow Bridge with the pets she loved over the years, including her beloved bulldogs Peaches and Murphy.
Kathy is survived by:
Sons: Russ and family, Chad and family; Brother: Jeffrey Erickson and wife, Marilyn; Sisters: Jennifer Erickson, Kristina Erickson, and Kerry Erickson; Niece: Amanda (Erickson) Arguelles and family.
Cremation has been requested. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Countryside Funeral Home, 101 North Highland, Chanute, Kansas on Monday, March 16 from 5 pm to 7 pm. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to American Kidney Fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
