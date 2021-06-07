Courtney Marie Jamison, 13, of Independence, Kansas passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at her home in Independence.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 am Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Christ Church in Neodesha, Kansas with Gary Larson officiating, followed by a 1 pm Celebration of Life reception at the Thayer Community Building/Park - bring your lawn chairs. Private family burial will be held at the South Center Cemetery in Thayer. The family has suggested memorials to AWOL and contributions may be left at the Loran Fawcett Chapel.
Visitation hours will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Loran Fawcett Funeral Home in Neodeshas. Friends may leave online condolences at www.loranfawcettchapel.com
Courtney Marie Jamison was born September 19, 2007 in Independence, Kansas to Jordan and Rachel (Callarman) Jamison. She grew up in Independence and attended school in Neodesha. Courtney ran track and played volleyball and basketball for the Neodesha Bluestreaks. She also played club volleyball with the SEK Thunder and traveling basketball with the Indy Orange. Courtney loved to draw and play Call of Duty and Minecraft. She loved animals especially her bunny Brutus aka “Chubby” and her three dogs, Shadow, Gunner and Pinky.
Family Jordan and Rachel Jamison of the home; two sisters Breanna and Aubrey Jamison of the home; paternal grandparents Chris and Anita Jamison of Neodesha; Maternal grandparents Gerald and Debbie Callarman of rural Thayer; paternal great-grandmother Ann McLaughlin of Chatman, Kansas; Uncle and Aunts, Gabe Jamison of Neodesha, Angela Jamison and Skyler Seller of Neodesha, Hunter and Annetta Keith of Neodesha, Justin Callarman and Danton Callarman, both of Thayer; numerous cousins, great-aunts, and great-uncles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.