Theo Darline Houdashelt, 82, of Chanute passed away on Thursday September 16, 2021 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Darline was born on November 5, 1938 in Wilson County Kansas just west of Buffalo, the daughter of Lester Lee and Velma D (Wilson) Burch.
Darline married Robert William Houdashelt on September 1, 1973 at the US Navy Chapel in Norfolk, Virginia. Darline was a loving wife and stay at home mom who enjoyed spending time cooking for all of her family and friends.
Darline was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Shriners Auxiliary.
Darline was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert; two sisters, Edna Marie Web and Nola Eillene Swank’ as well as her brother Garner Lee Burch.
Darline is survived by: Two sons: John Wright of Kansas City; Robert Houdashelt and his wife, Laurie, of Fredonia, KS; Three Daughters: Cathy Fraticelli of Wichita, KS, Starr McMurray and her husband, David, of Marion, KS; Pamela Bushnell and her husband, Mitch, of Chanute, KS; 15 Grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren; Numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11 am at the Buffalo Cemetery in Buffalo. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
