Judith Ann (Judy) Durham, 72, passed away February 26, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. She was born November 1, 1949, to Glen and Louise Clubine. She is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include, one sister, Sharon Wooten of Neodesha; three sons, Robert Morgan and wife, Leann, of Neodesha, Russell Morgan of Wichita, Glen Durham and wife, Beth, of Mulvane, two daughters, Kandi Stephens and husband, Jimmy, of Lawton, OK, Alicia Durham of Elk City; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Family is having her cremated with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
