W. Frank Harris, Jr., 87, of Erie, died at 12:43 a.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Labette Health in Parsons.
He was born January 18, 1935, in Parsons, to William Frank Harris, Sr. and Blanche (Reedy) Harris. He grew up in Parsons and graduated from Parsons High School in 1954.
Frank worked for the Van Tieghem Inplement Co. in Parsons for several years. He moved to Erie and was employed by the Geofory Implement Allis-Chalmers dealership, which he later purchased in partnership with Milford Hall. In 1970 he built the building on 59 Highway south of Erie that was named R and F Farm Supply and continued to work there until he retired. He loved to work and loved his poodle dogs. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Erie.
He and Ruth Dean were married on June 5, 1955 at the First Baptist Church in Parsons. She survives. He is survived by three children, David Harris of Erie, Joe Harris (Sondra) of rural St. Paul and Jo Ann Clifton (Rod) of Springfield, MO; five grandchildren, Jason Harris (Jennifer), Tony Harris, Tonya Fowler, Adam Harris (Candace) and Brad Harris (Alden) and seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty McCormick of Mission. He was preceded in death by two brothers, James Harris and Charles Harris, a daughter-in-law, Pamela Harris, a grandson-in-law, Jeff Fowler and a great-granddaughter, Sutton Harris.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, at the First Christian Church in Erie, with Rev. Wayne Shaw officiating. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday.
Memorials are suggested to either the First Christian Church or the Galesburg Relief Fund. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at P. O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
