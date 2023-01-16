Karen Jean Webber, 66, passed away on Jan. 14, 2023, in Loveland, CO.
She was born in Chanute, KS on Sept. 5, 1956, to Gene and Cleo Webber. She was a twin, being born first by eight minutes.
Karen was a 1974 graduate of Chanute High School and received a one-year Business Certificate from NCCJC. She loved to read, travel, being outdoors and the mountains of Colorado.
In 1977, Karen married Doug Brooks in Chanute. They later divorced. In 1991, she married David Holtrop in Olathe, CO. They later divorced and remained close friends.
Karen is survived by a son, Dr. Stoney Brooks (Eva), Nolensville, TN; a daughter, Kate Holtrop Hawkins (Thad), Ireton, IA. Granddaughter Emma Jean Hawkins; sisters Barbara Seybold (Bruce); Janet Hampton (Al); twin, Colleen Dennis (Loren); and BFF Melody Adwell (Roger), all of Chanute, and many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Cleo Webber.
Private burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence, KS.
