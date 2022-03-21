Robert “Bob” Lee Rice, 77, of Chanute passed on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Bob was born on December 24, 1944, in Chanute to Orie Lee and Flossie Violeta (Clark) Rice.
Bob grew up in Chanute and attended the local schools. On June 11, 1965, Bob married the love of his life, Betty Sue Nicholas. They were married for 47 years until her passing on May 15, 2013.
Bob served the Chanute community honorably as a fireman for 20 years. When Bob was not busy working as a fireman, he loved to spend time outdoors, hunting, fishing, racing, and camping. Bob also was a mechanic and an auto enthusiast.
Bob was a member of the Firefighter’s association. He will always be remembered as a very independent person and as a loving grandfather that always wanted to know what was going on in his grandchildren’s lives.
Bob is survived by: Two Sons: Bobby Rice and his wife, Brenda, of Chanute, John Rice and his wife, Janea, of Yates Center; Daughter: Janette Brinkman and her husband, James, of Chanute; Ten Grandchildren; One Great-Grandchild. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Betty, sisters: Lavera Jennings, Lucille Hoover, and his brother Bill Lowe.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow at the Shaw Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to the Chanute Firefighter’s Auxiliary and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
