Ronald Eugene Clements, 87, of Chanute, Kan. passed away Friday August 5, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Ron was born February 12, 1935, to Thaddeus and Lena (Rapp) Clements. He graduated from Humboldt High School and then Neosho County Community College with an Associates Degree.
He was enlisted in the United States Army and fought for our freedom in the Korean War.
He fell in love and married Glodine Heatherington on February 5, 1955 in Miami, Oklahoma.
Ron worked for Santa Fe Railroad and worked his way up to Road Foreman of Engines and retired after 35 years.
He was a Lutheran-Missouri Synod. Ron had a passion for hunting and collecting Santa Fe Railroad memorabilia, and loved spending time with his wife and his family.
He is survived by his wife of the home, Glodine; his children, Marla Berthot, of Milton, Florida, Ronda Evenson, of Chanute, Teresa McDonald of WaKeeney, Thaddeus Clements of Chanute, Todd Clements of WaKeeney, and Melinda Cain of Elsmore; His brothers and sisters; Thaddeus (Sonny) Clements, of Chanute, Jack Clements of Brenham, Texas, Janice Coykendall of Humboldt, Sarajane Carder of Hesston, and Kathy Kucera of Olathe; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, one brother Larry, and two sisters, Venora, and Nancy.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 5 – 7 pm at Wickham Family Funeral. Home 500 N. Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720.
Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 10 am at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Humboldt, with burial to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Family has suggested memorials be given to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Humboldt and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, Chanute.
