Juanita Grace Bruce, age 44, of Chanute, passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. Juanita was born August 20, 1976 the daughter of Robert and Mildred Moore.
Juanita had previously worked in the Deli at the G & W in Chanute, she loved to cook and bake. Juanita enjoyed watching sports and collecting Precious Moments figurines. Juanita enjoyed working on different types of crafts, being a big sister to her siblings, aunt to her nieces and nephews, and “Honey” to her grandchildren. Juanita was there for her friends when they needed her, and was an amazingly wonderful mother to Christopher.
Survivors:
Son: Christopher Moore and Whitney Davis of Chanute, Siblings: Elizabeth Hurtado (Rick) of Iola, KS, James Lewis and Destinie Blanchard of Chanute, KS, Larry Kelley of Iola, KS, Victoria Kelley and Joes Musgraves of Iola, KS; Two Grandchildren: Gavin and Thea.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Gail Summers, grandson Blake and a nephew Blane.
Funeral service will be held 1:30 pm on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Chanute, visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to: Neighbor to Neighbor and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
