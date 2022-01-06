Charlotte (Scott) McMillen passed away January 3, 2022. She was born August 30, 1951 in Chanute, Kansas to Willadean (McCoy) and Namrehs Scott. Charlotte was united in marriage to Glen McMillen January 3, 1977. She is survived by Glen McMillen, Children: Amy (Doug) Houghton, Cindy (Heath) Coon, Randy (Whitney) McMillen, Vicki Rembijas. Grandchildren: Keeley and Kade Coon, Addison and Kaitlyn Houghton, Liza and Bo McMillen, and Ethan, Abby, and Tyson Coon.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at The First United Methodist Church in Chanute from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10 am at The First United Methodist Church in Chanute, with burial to follow at Neosho County Memorial Park Cemetery. If memorials are desired, the family suggests that they be made to Cherry Street Youth Center. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720. The family recommends that masks be worn.
