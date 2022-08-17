Betty Louise (Fackler) Parkins, 96, of Chanute, Kansas passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 31, 1926 to Frank and Iva (Seery) Fackler.
Betty loved life, simply put. She grew up between Independence and Chanute, attending school in both districts but ultimately graduated from Chanute High School. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree from Phillips University in Religious Education and Philosophy. Her relationship with her Lord was of utmost importance to her. She was an extremely active member in the First Christian Church in Chanute where she held the position of Church Elder and President of the Disciple Women as well as taught Sunday school for several years.
Outside of her church, Betty so enjoyed her family. She was united in marriage to John (Jack) Parkins on February 20, 1955. Together they had three children, Randy, Jeff and Lisa. Betty worked hard inside and outside the home, working various jobs in retail. One of her favorite occupations was as an independent consultant for Avon. She got to network and develop relationships with her customers that, if they weren’t already, turned into friends.
Betty never turned down a good conversation over a cup of coffee, whether you were talking about family history or her travels with Jack to Kansas City on the train to see a show. Music always enlightened her and she enjoyed her word searches, coloring cards. Her most favorite activity, however, was becoming Grandma. It seemed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren inspired youth in her no matter what they were doing from musical productions to football games, where you could hear her above everyone else! Betty will always be remembered as a phenomenal woman, full of love and life; she will be dearly missed.
Betty is survived by:
Her children: Jeffery Parkins of Midwest City, Oklahoma, Lisa (Greg) Girard of Branson, Missouri, Grandchildren: Stephany (Louis) Heck, Trenton (Charlie) Brooks, Patrice Girard; Two great-grandchildren: Clay Heck and Carol Brooks.
She was preceded in death by: Her parents, Frank and Iva, Her husband, Jack, A son, Randy Parkins, A brother, David Lee Fackler, A sister, Velma Fry, and a brother who died in infancy.
Memorial contributions in Betty’s honor have been designated to the First Christian Church, Chanute, and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Family will receive friends and relatives for a visitation at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute this evening, August 18, 2022 from 6-8 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Christian Church, Chanute, s on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10 am.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
