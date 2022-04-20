Arthur “Leon” Miller, 64, of Chanute got his wings on April 7, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Leon, as he liked to be called, was born on September 5, 1957, in Springfield, Missouri.
While growing up, Leon helped out on his family’s farm outside of Chanute. Leon was a mechanic and loved working on cars. When he wasn’t busy working on cars, Leon loved to go camping, fishing with his grandkids, drawing, and spending time with his family and close friends.
Leon will always be remembered for having a heart of gold. He also will be rememabered for helping anyone in need and for adoring animals.
Leon is survived by his daughter Amy B. Miller, siblings: Janice Griffiths, Elmer Miller, Rickie Miller, Georgie Kent Miller, Pamela Miller, Linda Radford, and John Paul Miller; his grandchildren Marijah C. Maloun and Treiton D. Hendricks; along with numerous other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm at the funeral home, with a memorial service to follow at 3 pm. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
