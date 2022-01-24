Michelle Louise Jerome, 62, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully Friday January 14, 2022 surrounded by family at Olathe Hospice House. A Funeral Mass will be held at Queen of the Holy Rosary, 7023 W. 71st St., Overland Park, KS 66204 on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10:30 am.
Michelle was born August 12, 1959 to Kenneth C. Jerome and Dorothy D. Jerome in Chanute. Michelle was a 1977 graduate of Shawnee Mission West, attended JCCC, and worked several jobs in and around Johnson County. Michelle was a big KU basketball fan, Royals and Chiefs fan, and was an excellent dart player.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepsister Donna Mathew, and stepbrother Jimmy Munninger. Michelle is survived by stepsisters Linda Gibson and Sherry Matlock, brothers Cliff Jerome and Kenny Jerome, many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and a host of loving friends.
Michelle will be remembered by her warm smile, kind spirit, and great courage. (Condolences may be expressed at Queen of the Holy Rosary, 7023 W. 71st St., Overland Park, KS 66204)
Michelle’s family would like to thank everyone for their love, prayers and support during her 4-year battle with breast cancer. Michelle fought like a champion, but can now rest easy surrounded by God & her family, friends, and& beloved pets in Heaven.
