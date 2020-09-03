Glenn Roy Berg, 90, of Garden Plain, KS passed away on September 1, 2020 at the Robert J. Dole Veterans Hospital. Glenn was born on March 9, 1930 to the late Roy and Glenna (Sloan) Berg in Thayer, KS. He married Margery (Horner) Berg on May 28, 1955 at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
He is survived by his wife, Margery, son David (Shelly) Berg, daughters, Beth (Mike) Cornett, Linda (Terry) Hague, Beverly (Kenny) Esau, Patty (Dean) Shaulis, and Roberta (Steve) Knecht, brother, Rollen Berg, sister, Betty Johnson, 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a daughter Nancy Berg.
Memorial has been established with Hidden Haven Christian Church Camp, 8001 Hidden Haven Road, Thayer, KS.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5-8 at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Garden Plain, KS. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2 pm at Cheney Baptist Church, Cheney, KS.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Thayer Christian Church with burial to follow at Harrison Chapel. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.