Bradley M. “Brad” Wright, 60, Great Bend, Kansas, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the University of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus, Great Bend.
Brad was born April 2, 1962, in La Crosse, Kansas, the son of Loren William and Phyllis (Seltmann) Wright. He was a resident of Great Bend for 40 years, moving there from Alexander. He was a 1981 graduate of Hays High School, Hays.
Brad enjoyed caring for the horses at the Rosewood Horse Ranch, Great Bend, as well as participating in many horse shows. Brad loved all animals. He also enjoyed being creative in the Beautiful Minds Art Studio, and the many other activities provided by Sunflower Diversified Services. Great Bend. Brad participated in multiple events sponsored by the Special Olympics.
Brad was an avid churchgoer and attended many churches in the Great Bend area.
Survivors include: his mother, Phyllis Wright, La Crosse; his sister, Wanda Gard (John), Chanute; his brother- in-law, Todd Misegadis, Rush Center, Kanas; two nephews, Jason Misegadis (Danielle), and Jarren Gard (Meredith); one niece, Taylor Crabtree (Devon); and several great-nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, his sister Robin Misegadis, and a long time special friend Kelsey Spence.
Honoring Brad’s wishes, the family has chosen cremation.
A celebration of Brad’s life will be Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11 am at The Historic Wolf Hotel and Events Center, Ellinwood. A private inurnment will be in the Alexander Belle-Prairie Township Cemetery, Alexander.
Anyone who knew Brad knew he loved holidays, whether it was wearing a silly hat, or dressing up.
With that in mind, Brad’s family is encouraging the service attendees to dress in St. Patrick’s attire if they wish to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family request memorials to Sunflower Diversified Services, Great Bend.
Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.janousekfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, KS 67548, 785/222-2517.
