Wallace A. “Wally” Hartzell, 90, of Rural Erie, died at 9:49 A.M., Monday, December 12, 2022 at his home. He was born May 14, 1932, at Omaha, Nebraska, a son of Bert E. and Jane C. (Schlanker) Hartzell.
His family moved to Rural Erie in 1940 where he was raised. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952 and served in the Strategic Air Command (SAC) for more than twenty-two years. He was a tail gunner in the B-29, B-36 and B-52 bombers.
During his career he received the Distinguished Flying Cross, eight Air Medals, the Air Force Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and various other citations. He retired on from service on July 1, 1974 and returned to Southeast Kansas, settling at Rural Erie. He then worked seventeen years as a rural mail carrier out of the Chanute Post Office before retiring again.
Wally was in basic training in Denver, CO while in the air force and met Donna Jean Shinn. On January 23, 1955 they were united in marriage at Ft. Worth, TX. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2014.
He attended the Church of the Nazarene at Chanute in recent years. He was a member of the George L. Hendricks Post 102 American Legion and was Service Officer for over twenty years. He was a 32 nd Degree Mason and was a member of Erie Lodge No. 76, A.F. & A.M. for more than sixty-five years and was a member of the Pittsburg Shrine. He was also a life member of the V.F.W. Post No. 3018 of Chanute, the Air Force Gunners Association, the National Rifle Association and the Retired Enlisted Association.
Survivors include: One son and daughter in-law - Dan E. and Melissa Hartzell, Ft. Worth, TX, Two granddaughters – Hannah Hartzell, Ft. Worth, TX, Rivers Hartzell, Student at the University of Texas at Austin. He was preceded in death by one son – Wayne Hartzell and one brother – William B. Hartzell.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Odense Cemetery with Ron Olson officiating. Military Honors will be given by the George L. Hendricks
Post 102, American Legion. The family will gather at the American Legion following the service to receive friends. Friends may also call at the PIERCE-CARSON-WALL FUNERAL
HOME from 9:00 A.M., until 5:00 P.M., Friday and again after 9:00 A.M., Saturday. Memorials are suggested to the George L. Hendricks Post 102, American Legion or to Erie Lodge No. 76, A.F. & A.M. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS, 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
