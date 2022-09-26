Albert “Bob” Dickens, 83, of Chanute, Kan., passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born in Neodesha, Ka., on May 22, 1939 to Oren and Fayrene (Kenworthy) Dickens. He graduated from Neodesha High School in 1957. Bob was united in marriage to Margaret “Marge” Nesser in Bristow, Okla., on July 9, 1966 and they were blessed with over 56 years of devotion.
Bob worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation for 44 years, in various positions including District Office Coordinator. After retirement, Bob and Marge enjoyed traveling to visit their daughters and grandkids. While Bob always appreciated a road trip, he also liked watching football and going fishing. He is best described as the consummate “girl dad.” Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marge, of the home; and his four daughters; Cindy (Scot) Qualls of Hanahan, SC, Lisa Dickens of Swarthmore, Pa., Laura (Justin) Writer of McAllen, Texas and Leslie (James) Childers of Loma Linda, Mo. Bob is also survived by one sister, Sue Hadaegh, of Parsons; and seven grandchildren, Alyssa, Gavin and Leah Qualls, Annabelle and Ian Writer, and Rylan and Alivia Childers. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings Norma, Peggy, Richard, Patty, and Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.
Rosary will be recited at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Chanute, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 10 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial and interment at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest, Chanute, KS 66720.
