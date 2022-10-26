Bob Kittle 1929-2022

Bob Dean Kittle, 93, of Lebanon, IL, born May 22, 1929, in Jetmore, KS, died Wednesday October 12, 2022, at Cedar Ridge Health & Rehab, Lebanon, IL.
Mr. Kittle was an insurance underwriter for American General Insurance Company before his retirement. He was a member of Christ our Savior Lutheran Church, Freeburg, IL, and was a U. S. Army Korean War veteran.
Bob enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and camping. He loved to garden and basically was a farmer at heart. An avid softball player, he played until he was 50 years old and was proud of the fastpitch no hitter he threw. With a passion for travel with his wife, Ramona, they were able to visit most of the U.S. and multiple countries. Bob had a smile that would light up a room, he loved telling a joke, and giving hugs to his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Jean, nee Fix, Kittle; his parents, Frank and Hazel, nee Griffen, Kittle; two sisters, Helen Wallace and Cleo Summerville; two brothers, Glenn Kittle and Bill Kittle; a son-in-law, Tom Schultze; and a brother-in-law, Jim Russel.
Surviving are three daughters, Robin Schultze, Lisa (Michael) Kane, and Lori (Leon) Killebrew; a son, Robert (Desireé) Kittle; six grandchildren, Ryan (Bethany) Kittle, Cameron Kittle, Cody Kittle, Andrew Youngblood, Jae Brin Schlinkert, and April Schlinkert; three great-grandchildren; and more than 20 nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Community Care, Collinsville, IL, or to Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Freeburg, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Christ our Savior Lutheran Church, Freeburg, IL.
Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Christ our Savior Lutheran Church, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Bruce Keseman officiating.
Burial with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL
