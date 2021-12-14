Mary Vincent, 89, of Stark, died at 10:08 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at her home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery with her daughter, Sue Robinson, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Friday evening at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home at Erie. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
