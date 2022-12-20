Mary Ann (Myers) Kneeland, 87, died peacefully on December 14 in Topeka KS. Born in Chanute on December 8, 1935, to Henry and Orpha (Reynolds) Myers, she was dedicated to her family and friends, to St. Patrick Church, and to her work for nearly 50 years as a lab technician. She graduated from Chanute High School in 1952 and earned an associate’s degree in biology at Chanute Junior College before graduating from the Medical Technology program at Research Hospital in Kansas City in 1955. She worked at Ashley Clinic in both Chanute and Humboldt and also at the Baker and Burkman Clinic, where she was known for her gentle touch when drawing blood and for her warmth with all of her patients. On June 16, 1955, she married T.L. (Bud) Kneeland, who predeceased her in 2014 just before their 59th anniversary. Mary Ann is survived by her six children (Beth Wheat of Colorado Springs, CO; Monica Taylor of Wichita, KS; Nedra Reynolds of Westerly, RI; Sara Kneeland of Topeka, KS; Logan Kneeland of Kalaheo, HI; and Amy Madison of Iola, KS) as well as eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her brother Michael Myers of San Benito, TX. Another brother, Patrick Myers, died in 1965. The family would like to thank the staff of McCrite Plaza Topeka for all of their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Patrick Catholic School. If you wish to honor her memory in another way, you can bake delicious Christmas breads and cookies to share with those you love, as she did for many, many years.
Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 8:00 pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Chanute. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
