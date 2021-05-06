Jimmy Lee Schaffer, 75, of Chanute, KS passed away at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Jim was born to Frank and Clara (Schrader) Schaffer on July 19, 1945 in Emporia, KS.
He was united in marriage to Sylvia “Jane” Floyd on July 22, 1995 in Chanute.
Jim worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for 28 and a half years. He was a lifetime member of ABATE of Kansas, and was the county representative for them for many years. His pride and joy in life was family gatherings, his grandchildren and his yearly birthday celebrations.
He is survived by his wife of the home, 5 sons, James (Ilene) Helm, David (Alice) Schaffer, James Grayson, Ricky Schaffer, and Jeff Culbertson, 2 daughters, Sherry Briggs, and Staci (Mark) Ford, 1 brother, Rocky (Elaina) Robertson, 1 sister, Barbra Rhodes, 22 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, 1 brother, 1 son, and infant twin daughters.
Memorial remembrances are suggested to Castaway Animal Shelter or Cherry Street Youth Center and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Cremation has been requested with a graveside Memorial Service to be held in August.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave, Chanute, KS 66720
