Billy Lee Blanck 1942-2021

Billy Lee Blanck, 79, of Valley Falls, KS passed away July 9, 2021. He was born June 5, 1942. Visitation 10 am and service noon Friday, July 16, at Sunset Chapel, 16731 Springdale Rd, Leavenworth, KS.
