Susan Michelle (How) Larson of Baxter Springs, Kansas passed from this life on Saturday February 1, 2020. She was 59.
Michelle was born February 14, 1960 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Charles Glendon and Thelma Waneta (Sweet) How. She graduated from Baxter Springs High School with the Class of 1978. She married Robert Earl Larson on March 15, 1990 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Michelle was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, collecting glassware, camping, fishing and cooking.
Michelle is survived by her husband, four daughters, Melanie Scott of Dodge City, Kansas, Catrina Larson of Pittsburg, Kansas, Mary Sarah Karami and husband, Sean, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Laura Karami of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She is also survived by one sister Mary Ice and husband, Carl, of Westlake, Texas, nephew Marshall Ice and wife, Megan, niece Karen Ice and five grandchildren, Ashley George, Caden Miller, Joshuah Schnedler, Jasmine Schnedler, and Rylan Scott. Michelle is preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel. A visitation will be held the night before on Friday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made in Michelle’s honor to Souls Harbor in Joplin, Missouri or Whispering Ponies Ranch in Crane, Missouri. Online condolences can be at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.