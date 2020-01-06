Jim Pearce, 90, a longtime resident of Parsons, passed away at 11:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Prairie Mission Village, St. Paul.
Jimmie Joe Pearce was born on Dec. 15, 1929, to Clarence and Mary C. (Wells) Pearce in rural Strauss. His family moved to the Dennis area, where Jim grew up. After attending Labette County High School, Jim enlisted in the Army. During his enlistment, he served in the Korean War.
He earned his barber’s license and had a barber shop on North 26th Street for over 20 years. Jim was also a machinist for Dayton Superior for over 35 years. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and the Racing Pigeon Club.
In 1954 he and Irma McNeal were married. She, their two sons and a daughter preceded him in death on June 1, 1958, in a car accident. Later in 1958, he married Linda Ringo. The couple later divorced. In 1964 Jim and Lois McGinnis were married. The couple later divorced. Jim married Lucinda Wort on Jan. 3, 1970. She preceded him in death on June 19, 2011.
Survivors include four daughters, Lora Wass of Claremore, Oklahoma, Teena Pearce of Erie, Jina Bienz and her husband, John, of Escondido, California, and Debra Wulfruhl; five grandchildren, Joshua Foster, Tyler Foster, Alexandria Gwillems, Sara Wass and Michael Wass; two great-grandsons, William Wass and Bryan Wilkinson; a great-granddaughter, Sophia Grady; two brothers, Raymond Pearce and Ralph Pearce, both of Parsons; and a sister, Leona Schofield of Grove, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irma, on June 1, 1958; his wife, Lucinda, on June 19, 2011; two sons; two daughters; and a grandson, Jared Grady.
The service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in rural Dennis. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.
