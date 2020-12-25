Ellen Thron, 53, of Rosehill, Kansas was taken to heaven December 20, 2020. She was born in Fredonia, Kansas on August 2, 1967 to Bob and Viola Key.
Ellen loved animals. She thoroughly enjoyed her previous job as a Veterinarian Assistant and was also certified in animal rescue and rehab. She also enjoyed anything crafty, but had a real passion for quilting. She loved traveling when possible and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her fiancé Brian Keith of Rosehill; her three children, Jessica (Cody) Patterson of Wichita, Josh Selby (Andrea) of Wichita, and Brooklyn Thron (Nathaniel) of La Harpe; and 8 grandchildren; her siblings, Della (David) Hunter of Valley Center, KS, Floyd (Jammie) Key of Gulfport, MS, Rebecca Williams of Supulpa, OK, and Bobby Key of Emporia, KS.
She was preceded in death by her brother Aaron Hawes, her parents, her sister Carol Selby and her late husband, Larry Selby.
Visitation will be held on December 29 from 5 to 7pm and services will be held on December 30 at 10:30 am, both at Wickham Family Funeral Home in Fredonia, Kansas. Services will be followed by a private burial at Fredonia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kansas Humane Society 3313 N Hillside, Wichita, KS.
