Marilyn K. (Pierce) Hurt, 71, of Chanute, KS, passed away at her home Monday, June 7, 2021.
She was born to D.J. and Edna C. (Wolfe) Pierce on January 11, 1950.
Marilyn was the youngest of four daughters, Shirley, Nelda, and Charlotte (Suzy).
She was born in Fort Scott, KS and raised in rural Fulton, KS. She received her Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education and Master’s Degree in Reading from Pittsburg State University. Marilyn taught school for 35 years in Chanute, KS.
She was united in marriage to Ronald D. Hurt April 19, 1973. To this union they have three children, Michael, Julia, and Daniel.
Marilyn and Ron were trained equine therapy trainers for children with special needs. She was a former 4-H Leader, she enjoyed mowing the yard, gardening, canning, cooking, baking, and knitting. Marilyn was an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Marilyn was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Chanute, KS. She served on most boards, and has taught Sunday School and Confirmation Classes. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Christmas in the Park, a former board member of Chanute Area Retired School Personnel, a board member of Southeast Kansas Women’s Educators, and a former member of Cherry Street Youth Center Board.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Shirley and Nelda.
She is survived by her husband, of the home, sister Suzy Truitt and husband, Jack, Phoenix, AZ, and children, Mike Hurt and wife, Tiffany, Buffalo, KS, Julie Defebaugh and husband, Joe, Chanute, KS, Danny Hurt and wife, Lindsy, Humboldt, KS; Seven grandchildren, Kalyn and Darron Jones, Chanute, KS, Brady and Reed Hurt, Buffalo, KS, Eliot, Hunter, and Davis Hurt of Humboldt, KS.
Family will receive friends Sunday June 13, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS.
Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held Monday June 14, 2021 at 10 am at Zion Lutheran Church, Chanute, KS, with burial to follow at Leanna Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials go to Sonshine Pre School at Zion Lutheran Church or Cherry Street Youth Center and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.