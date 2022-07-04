Evelyn LaVerne Grogan, 85, a resident of Thayer, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Heritage Healthcare in Chanute, Kansas. She was born on December 13, 1936 to Raymond and Mary (Garrison) McKinsey in San Francisco, California.
Evelyn grew up in Thayer, her family returning after living in California for several years during the Depression. She attended Thayer Schools, graduating from Thayer High School and later attending Neosho County Community College. Evelyn was a member of the Thayer Christian Church and later attended the Highland United Brethren Church in Chanute. She begin her working life at the Thayer State Bank and later went to work for Commerce Bank until her retirement.
On September 4, 1960, Evelyn married Max Grogan. Together they had one son, Larry. Evelyn enjoyed embroidery, specifically making pillows for her friends and family. She was an avid reader and truly enjoyed kids. She would accompany Larry on some occasions to his job at the Cherry Street Youth Center in Chanute.
Evelyn is survived by:
Her son, Larry Grogan of Thayer; Several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: Her parents, Raymond and Mary; Her husband, Max; Brothers: Edward McKinsey, James McKinsey, Larry Dean McKinsey.
Cremation has been requested. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10 am at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute.
Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Cherry Street Youth Center and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
