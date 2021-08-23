Timothy T. Slansky entered into rest in the comfort of his home with family by his side on August 18, 2021, following an illness.
Tim was born in Plainville, KS on March 4, 1966, to Roy D. and E. Eloise (Hammond) Slansky. Tim was a 1984 graduate of Stockton High School. He furthered his education at Fort Hays State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and continued on to Wichita State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology. He worked as a Medical Technologist for over 25 years.
In his leisure time Tim loved cooking, reading, traveling and spending time with his children.
On October 5, 1991, Timothy married Patti L. Waldschmidt in Salina, KS; they later divorced. He is survived by his two children Emily A. Slansky of Carl Junction, MO and Joshua A. Slansky of Omaha, NE; a brother Terle (Kristi) Slansky of Kearney, NE; Nieces Molly (Skylar) Hayes of Garden City, KS and Addison Slansky of Portland, OR; and a Nephew Zach Slansky of Kearney, NE.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and brother T.J. Slansky.
Family will receive friends at visitation from 10-11 am on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Main Street Christian Church, 602 Main Street, Stockton, KS. Church service will be held at 11 am with graveside service immediately following. Memorials are suggested to the Main Street Christian Church and may be left with or mailed to Bath-Naylor Funeral home, 522 S. Broadway, Pittsburg, KS, 66762.
Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg.
