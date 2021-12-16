Melissa “Missy” Huffman, 52, of Buffalo passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Neodesha Care Center. Missy was the daughter of Elizabeth Jones and James Muninger.
Missy grew up in the Kansas City area, and she enjoyed almost any outdoor work, but mostly worked in electronics where she really excelled. Missy also enjoyed spending time with friends and traveling.
Missy has a daughter Jasmine whom she adored and spoiled. They lived in Buffalo for years with Missy’s mom.
Missy will always be remembered as happy person and always willing to help others. She will be missed a great deal.
Melissa is survived by her mother Elizabeth, her daughter Jasmine Splechter, her sister Lisa Pankaskie and niece Jasa Pankaskie.
Melissa was preceded in death by her father James, grandmothers Helen Huffman and Dorthy Jerome, and Uncle Charles Joyce.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:30 pm at Buffalo Nazarene Church in Buffalo, KS. Cards and donations can be left at the church for her daughter Jasmine for school and funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
