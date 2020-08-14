Dale Dean Whitworth, 69, passed away on August 11, 2020 at the home in Spring, TX with his wife, Holly Riggio Whitworth, at his side. They were married 48 years ago in Thayer, Kansas.
Born May 8, 1951 at the doctor’s office in Erie, KS, he was the youngest son of Raymond and Lena Whitworth.
He is survived by his wife, Holly, son Christopher Dale, very beloved granddaughter, Kayla Elaine, and faithful companion Muttley, all of Spring, TX. Surviving brothers and sisters are Dick and Judy Whitworth, Miami, OK; Danny Whitworth, Bullhead City, AZ; Judy Whitworth of Humboldt, KS, and Diane and Bill Richwine, Erie, KS. Brother and sisters by marriage, Chris and Kathy Doussa, Spearville, KS; Tina Burton, Long Beach, CA and Margaret Patton, Stinnett, TX. Also more loving nieces and nephews than can be named, but most especially nephew Jerry Leon Whitworth, with whom he shared a special bond.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lena and Raymond Whitworth, brother Dwaine Whitworth and sisters Darlene Whitworth Gumfory and Donna Whitworth Goff.
Dale has donated his remains to UTMB Medical School, Houston, TX. A Remembrance for Dale will be held at a later date at one of his favorite places, Grand Lake, OK.
Dale was at heart one of the kindest people ever. If you had a friend in Dale, you had a friend for life. Instead of asking for donations to any specific charity, please honor his memory by telling your family you love them, spending time with them, petting your dog, or feeding a homeless person. Remember him in the most appropriate way I know…”In a world where you can be anything… be kind.”
