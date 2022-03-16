Virgil. L. “Bud” Cox, 89, of rural Thayer, passed away at 12:35 pm Monday, March 14, 2021, at the Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha.
He was born on September 1, 1932, at rural Parsons to Gus and Goldie Bell (Salmans) Cox. He grew up near Dennis and Thayer and attended Dennis and Thayer schools.
Virgil served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1954. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Neosho County.
He and Doris South were married on January 2, 1955, at Galesburg Church of the Brethren. She preceded him in death on July 1, 2012.
Virgil worked at the Swift Company, owned and operated a milk delivery route, he then worked at the Prest Lumber Company, and for Grandview Cabinets from where he retired. He was also a longtime farmer and stockman.
Virgil loved being outdoors and spending time on his farm, his church, going to his grandchildren’s activities, traveling, and spending time and making memories with his family and friends.
He was a longtime faithful member of the Dennis United Methodist Church where he served as the Head Usher, on various church committees, and attended Sunday School.
He is survived by his sons, Gene Cox and his wife, Susan, of Thayer, Dave Cox and his wife, Teresa, of Thayer, and Randall Cox and his wife, Brenda, of Thayer; his daughter, Joyce West and her husband, Jim, of Neodesha; 11 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Juanita Wilkerson of Lawrence. In addition to his wife, Virgil was preceded in death by his sister Georgie Wehling.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Dennis United Methodist Church with Pastors Pat McReynolds and Les Goins officiating. Burial will follow in the South Center Cemetery near Thayer with military honors conducted by the Brown-Bishop Post No. 704 Veterans of Foreign Wars. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm Sunday at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Parsons. Memorials are suggested to the Dennis United Methodist Church, and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 112 N. 26th St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
