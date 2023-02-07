James “Jim” Farrell of Chanute, KS passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at Diversicare of Chanute.
Jim was born Nov. 12, 1925 to George Riley and Alice May (Weybrew) Farrell. He was raised on a family farm in rural Pottawatomie County, the second youngest of six boys. He attended St. Bernard’s Catholic Grade School and graduated from Wamego High School in 1943.
Jim served his country during WWII in the United States Army 60th Armored Div. He served in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany. Jim, along with four of his brothers, all served at the same time in different battle zones. All returned home alive. He was wounded in combat after crossing the Rhine River in Germany and was awarded a Purple Heart. Jim’s unit was also surrounded in the “Battle of the Bulge” and he often told us of his gratitude to General Patton for his daring rescue.
After his discharge he obtained an Engineering degree from Kansas State University in 1951. He was a lifelong Wildcats fan. Jim retired as Construction Materials Engineer for KDOT in 1987 after 36 years.
He was a Life Member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, VFW and the DAV.
Jim enjoyed his retirement. His favorite hobbies included traveling, fishing, gardening, volunteer work and visits with family. He was a regular donor at Red Cross bloodmobile donating close to 20 gallons.
Jim married Catherine “Katie” Sommers of Topeka on Sept. 1, 1951. Together they raised five children.
Katie passed Nov. 22, 2003. He is survived by: son Mike and wife, Lynn, 2 grandsons and 1 great grandson, all of Colorado; sons Jeff, Andy and Tony all are of Wichita and daughter Rita of Chanute along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim married Judith Zirjacks in 2005, she preceded him in death in 2021 and he is survived by stepchildren Kevin and Amy and stepgrandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and all five brothers: Patrick, Joseph, George, John & Daniel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Friday, Feb 17 at 10:30 am.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb 16 at St. Patrick’s starting at 6 pm, followed by Rosary at 8 pm.
Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery in Wamego.
Suggested memorials to St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Chanute, and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
