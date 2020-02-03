Frankie Delores Swango, 84, of Garnett, Kansas passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas.
Frankie was born on August 22, 1935, on the family farm near Sycamore, Kansas. She was the third of five children born to Frank and Rosa (Pickens) Barker. Frankie attended school in Sycamore before going to high school in Independence. Frankie was united in marriage to Don Stanislaus on July 4, 1952. They were blessed with four children, Lance, Larry, Donna and Kirby. Frankie and Don made their home in Chanute, where they started Chanute Marine, later known as Honda of Chanute, in 1963. Frankie was an integral part of the business, seeing many changes with the addition of Honda motorcycles. Frankie was a pioneer, riding her own motorcycle, at a time when few women did. Riding was a passion of hers, she and Don were able to enjoy many motorcycle trips together. Following her divorce from Don in 1974, Frankie, Donna and Kirby moved to Grove, Oklahoma, where they enjoyed their home on Grand Lake. While in Grove, Frankie obtained her real estate and broker’s license. She also owned and operated a women’s fashion store, Jennifer’s, in Grove. A local dance, provided Frankie the opportunity to meet her future best friend, the man she would enjoy 37 years of marriage to Benjamin Swango. They married in 1977, living in Grove until retiring in 1985. They then embarked on travelling in their motorhome over the next 25 years. Some of their favorite destinations included Las Vegas, Florida and Texas, with Colorado being their favorite and most shared memories. They eventually returned to live on Grand Lake until Benny’s passing on June 28, 2015. Frankie was a hospital volunteer and an active member of the local chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Frankie made her home in Garnett in 2016, to be near her daughter. While in Garnett she made many friends through her connections at the Garnett First Christian Church and through the monthly dinners with her neighbors at Park Plaza North. Frankie enjoyed many various activities throughout her life, camping, boating, fishing and water skiing with her family. While her children were racing motocross, Frankie could be counted on for whatever they needed. She found solace in taking care of her flowers and working on her embroidery projects. She will be missed for her wonderful baked goods.
Frankie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen Truitt; two stepchildren, Greg Swango and Shelia (Swango) Price.
She is survived by her children, Lance Stanislaus and wife, Judy, of Afton, Oklahoma, Larry Stanislaus and wife, Julie, of Chanute, Donna Brummel and husband, Roger, of Garnett, and Kirby Stanislaus and wife, Jamie, of Chanute; stepson, Randy Swango and wife, Kim, of Afton, Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren, David Stanislaus, Jennifer Brummel, Nicole Wiehl, Taryne Hensley, Tereselyn Stanislaus, Tristyn Stanislaus, Jadyn Ellsworth, Chris Anderson, Sean Anderson, Coleman Swango, Clint Swango, Julie Oetken, Jill Peuser, and Rachel Swango; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosalie Sturgeon of Independence, Kansas and Martha Dawson and husband, Forrest, of Camano Island, Washington; and one brother, Harry Barker of Independence, Kansas.
A celebration of Frankie’s life will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Troyer’s Prairie Gold, 1561 S Maple St, Garnett, KS 66032. A luncheon and time to visit with the family will follow the service. Memorial contributions in Frankie’s honor may be made to the First Christian Church or to the Grove, Oklahoma Theta Psi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
