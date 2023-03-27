Lynda “Cherie” Sanders, 76, passed away at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 14, 2023. Cherie was born on January 23, 1947, in Chanute, Kansas, the daughter of A.B. “Bud” and Marjorie (Strack) Zillner. Cherie grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1965. She first married Kenneth Webb and to this union was born one son. They divorced and she later married Dale Sanders in Nashville. He survives of the home.
Cherie was a hard worker and an avid gardener and her yard always looked like something out of a Better Homes & Gardens magazine. She was co-operator of Rolco Mfg. in Cave City, Ky., manager of Mother Nature Nursery and finally pricing coordinator of Lowe’s in Nashville before retiring.
As a loving wife, mother and grandmother, besides her spouse, Cherie is survived by a son, Kenley (Wendy) Webb of Glasgow, Ky., three granddaughters, Torey (Cassandra) Webb, of Madison, Wis.I, Bailey (Chandlor) Asbury and Lindsey (Dylan) Martin, of Bowling Green, Ky. Also three stepchildren and several stepgrandchildren and two nieces, Tammy Gross and Kristina Boggs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Joe and Bernie, and a nephew DeWayne Zillner. Cherie will be remembered as a wonderful, loving, fun loving and adventurous person.
She will be deeply missed. Cremation has taken place. Family are planning on a private celebration of life at a later date.
