Connie Sue Slater, 69, of Parsons, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Diversicare Health Care. Connie was born on October 28, 1951 in Chanute, the daughter of Thomas Edward and Lois Pauline (Morris) Slater. Connie was a graduate of Chanute High School Class of 1969.
Connie is survived by:
Mother: Lois Slater of Chanute, KS; Siblings: Charlotte L. (Sherry) Zawadzki and husband, Henry, of Methuen, MA, Lois E. Slater-Donovan of Chanute, KS; Nieces and nephews: Mike Zawadzki and wife, Michele, of Lowell, MA, Jason Zawadzki and wife, Cheri, of Lawrence MA, Lindsey Donovan of Chanute, KS; Great-nieces and nephews: Michael, Jacob, Connor, Savanna Healey, Cole, and Mia.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas, and a brother Thomas Edward Stater, Jr.
Cremation has been requested, and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to either A.C.A.R.F. and or Harry Hynes Hospice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
