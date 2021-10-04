Jewell Kay Dennis, 74, of Chanute passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Jewell was born on October 28, 1946 in Chanute, KS the daughter of Nathaniel H. and Lena A. (Williams) Welch.
Jewell grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1964. Jewell enjoyed being a stay-at-home mother throughout her life, spending as much time as she could with her children, she also loved to sing, play dominoes and Yahtzee, fishing and camping, as well as scratch off tickets and going to the casino.
On February 2, 1965 Jewell married Larry R. Dennis, they were married for 55 years until his passing on June 21, 2020.
Jewell is survived by:
Three daughters: Sherry L. Nesbitt and husband, Rick, of Chanute, Christina M. Odell and boyfriend Dean Westendorf of Chanute, Jennifer L. Taylor and wife, Maggie, of Kansas City, MO; Three sisters:
Joanna Welch of Chanute, Barbara Fulton and husband, Bill, of Chanute, Patricia Glascow of Chanute; One brother: Nathaniel H. Welch Jr. of Chanute; Sister-in-Law: Elizabeth Welch of Chanute;
Seven Grandchildren; 22 Great-Grandchildren.
Jewell was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry, sisters: Lola Stoll, Norma Jean Welch, Rosemary Valliere, and brothers: Acey Welch, Richard Welch, Stoney A Welch, and one infant child Roger Lee Dennis.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 1 pm at Westview Southern Baptist Church in Chanute with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, the family requests that anyone in attendance to please wear a mask. Memorials have been suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The American Cancer Society, Children’s Leukemia and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
