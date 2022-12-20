Robert “Rob” William Olson, formerly of Chanute, residing in Carmel, NY, passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2022 with the love of his life, Jen Pichaeli, by his side. Age 51, born January 24, 1971 in Chanute, KS to Robert “Bob” and Janice Olson. Rob graduated from Chanute High School in the Class of 1989. After high school he attended Neosho County Community College and graduated from Columbia School of Broadcasting, Kansas City.
He had a passion for radio, Marvel comics and Star Wars. He was an avid watcher of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and the KU Jayhawks. He even converted some New Yorkers to Jayhawk fans.
Rob started his passion for communication media through a video production class at Chanute High School taught by Patty McDonald. He was an on-air voice for KKOY, KIOL/KIKS, he had a hand in the development of KINZ and was presently on Townsquare Media Danbury in Connecticut. He had an online radio service that was called Different Direction Radio (DDR). He was able to share his love for music through his online communication positions. He was a collector of Marvel comic books, Star Wars memorabilia, and Hot Wheels.
Rob is survived by his children Hailey and Jakob, the love of his life Jen Pichaeli and her boys Alexander and Michael, his mother Janice Olson, sisters Tamara (Steve) Slane, Nicha (Doug) LaRue, nieces and nephews, and the mother of his children Sharon.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Olson, and his grandparents. He was able to donate eyes, skin and bones to “Live on NY.”
Visitation will be Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 9:30 am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 10 am at the Otterbein Church, 631 West 7th, Chanute, KS 66720. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorials to USD #413 - Television Broadcasting mayt be left or mailed to the Otterbein Church at 631 West 7th, Chanute, KS 66720.
