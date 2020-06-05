Everett Lee Price, 81, of rural Chanute, passed away on Friday, June 5. 2020 at the Diversicare Health Center in Chanute. Everett was born on September 16, 1938 in rural Wilson County north of Altoona, the son of Dallas A. and Cora (Blaker) Price
After high school, Everett married Beverly Travis on October 11, 1957. Everett and Beverly were married for 62 years and she survives at their home. Everett started working for Wilson County in 1963 as a road grader operator, and worked for a total of 38 years.
Everett lived his entire life in Wilson County. He enjoyed working on old Farmall tractors and race cars. He enjoyed helping his neighbors, farming and working in his garden. Most of all, Everett enjoyed being with his family and friends.
Including his wife, Beverly, survivors include:
4 Children: Sue Alford and husband, Paul, of Chanute, KS, Bud Price and wife, Debi, of Pomona, KS, Linda Koch and husband, Dave, of Benton, KS, Shirley Farmer and husband, Brad, of Viola, KS; Sister: Vesta Rhodes of Wichita, KS; Brother: Jim Price of Susank, KS; 12 Grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren
Everett was preceded in death by his parents, son Bill Price, daughter Mary Stich, sister Emma Mae and grandson Dusty Seamands.
Cremation has been requested with no services at this time. Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
